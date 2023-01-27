Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

APH stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

