Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 41.4% in January

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.14 million, a P/E ratio of -244.17 and a beta of 0.27. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

