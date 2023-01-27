Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.