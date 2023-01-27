Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.