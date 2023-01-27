Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of CP opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

