Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.