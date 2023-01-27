Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Target Price at GBX 630

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.30) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.70) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($259,142.13).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 553 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

