Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Target Price at GBX 630

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.80).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.30) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.70) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($259,142.13).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
