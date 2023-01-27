Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $34.80

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

RCII opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

