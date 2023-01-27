ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ANGLE from $241.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY opened at C$3.99 on Friday. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.33.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

