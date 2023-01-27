Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,417 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NLY opened at $22.79 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

