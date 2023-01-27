AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANPC opened at $8.88 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

