Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. Ansell has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

Get Ansell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.