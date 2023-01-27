ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $266.58 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $342.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

