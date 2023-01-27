ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $392.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.58. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $219.33 and a 52 week high of $429.13.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Articles

