Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Up 51.6% in January

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of ANZU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

