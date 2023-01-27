Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 42.5% in January

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.20. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

