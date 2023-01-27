Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 253,657 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $581.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

