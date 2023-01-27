Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.12 ($0.01).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.