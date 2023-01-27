Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

