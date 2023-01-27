Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.13) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.22) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €2.58 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of €5.73 ($6.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

