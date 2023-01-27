Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $141.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Ashland Trading Up 1.2 %

ASH opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile



Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

