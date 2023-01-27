ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €765.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €765.00 ($831.52) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($668.48) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday.

