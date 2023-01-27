ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €660.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($817.39) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($668.48) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, October 14th.

ASML Stock Performance

