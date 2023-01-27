Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.