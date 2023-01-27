Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

