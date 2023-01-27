Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,652 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

