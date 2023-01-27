Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

