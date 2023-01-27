Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Abiomed worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

