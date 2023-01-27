Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MKC stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

