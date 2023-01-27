Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

