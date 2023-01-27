Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

