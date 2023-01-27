Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.