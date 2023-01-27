Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.84 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 175.8% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $242,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,528,646. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE SQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30, a PEG ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

