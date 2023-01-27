Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $295.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $313.21. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

