Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $257.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

