Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

