Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,829 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.