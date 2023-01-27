Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Agree Realty worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

