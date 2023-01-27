Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,686 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zscaler worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 374.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

