Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 31,119 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 31,119 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,295,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

