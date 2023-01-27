Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,609 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

