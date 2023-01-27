Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,112 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,148,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 607,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

