Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,233 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $101.33 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

