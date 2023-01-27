Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 833 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $17,867,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 512,021 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.52 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

