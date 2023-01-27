Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 980 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $431.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $431.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.09.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

