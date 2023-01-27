Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,000 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the December 31st total of 389,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Athersys Trading Up 5.3 %

ATHX opened at $1.39 on Friday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. Equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

