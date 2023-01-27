AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $19.75. AT&T shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 12,965,369 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.