Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $25,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,725.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660 and sold 4,802 shares valued at $59,796. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

AURA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

