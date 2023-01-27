AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

