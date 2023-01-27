Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

