Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 940 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.