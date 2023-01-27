Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

